Editor’s note: With movie theaters closed because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
The partnership between Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg continues in “Spenser Confidential,” with the director and star teaming up for a fifth time since 2013.
While this collaboration is a slight step up from their last film, “Mile 22,” it’s still a rather tepid action/comedy that can’t find the right mix of violence and laughs.
“Spenser Confidential” is loosely based on the Ace Atkins novel “Wonderland,” which was itself a spinoff of the Robert B. Parker “Spenser” novels. Wahlberg plays the title character Spenser – a former Boston cop who is sent to prison after attacking his superior. Five years later, Spenser is out of jail and ready to get out of town and move on with his life.
When the superior and another colleague are killed, Spenser decides to stick around and investigate – uncovering corruption that goes beyond what he could have imagined.
This isn’t the first time the Spenser character has appeared on screen, with Robert Urich famously playing the character in the 1980s television series “Spenser for Hire.”
It’s kind of appropriate that “Confidential” is a reboot of that show though, because the whole thing feels like a relic from the 1980s.
Wahlberg is fine in the lead, even if he is essentially playing the same kind of Wahlberg character that’s been parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” but he gets some help from the supporting cast.
Alan Arkin, who plays a former mentor that lets Spenser live with him when he gets out of prison, is always a welcome sight. Iliza Shlesinger also manages to get a little more out of the ex-girlfriend role than her early scenes suggest.
But the brightest moments in “Confidential” comes from Spenser’s roommate/turned unlikely partner Hawk (Winston Duke from “Black Panther”). Duke is so interesting as the soft-spoken MMA fighter who proves to be a valuable asset during the investigation that it almost makes you wish he was the focal point of the film. He brings a believable toughness, but also has nice chemistry with Wahlberg – providing some of the only laughs that manage to stick throughout.
When Duke and Wahlberg are on the screen together, “Confidential” rises a bit. The pair can’t overcome a rather pedestrian script, however, that basically checks off every box in the 1980s cop film handbook.
And it all builds to a last scene that teases more films for Spenser and his friends. I’m not sure “Confidential” has enough in it to convince me these characters deserve a series. It certainly has enough there to convince me that it is time for Wahlberg and Berg to go their separate ways for a while.
