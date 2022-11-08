When “Black Panther” was released in 2018, it was a breath of fresh air in the Marvel Comic cinematic universe – a stand-alone piece anchored by the dynamic Chadwick Boseman.
His passing in 2020 left the series in question. How could they move on while also honoring Boseman’s legacy.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” manages to find the right balance, a film that serves as both an emotional tribute to Boseman while moving the franchise forward in a thrilling manner. It may not be quite at the level of its predecessor, but it is still pretty special.
Boseman’s presence is felt throughout the film, beginning with an opening sequence that shows Wakanda in mourning after the unexpected death of King T’Challa (a case of art imitating life). The family wrestles with this loss in different ways. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) tries to move the country forward while the outside world grows increasingly desperate to have her country share their vibranium metal (with the intent to use it for military gains). T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is filled with rage and regret, unable to move forward, wondering what she could have done to perhaps save her brother.
As the country mourns, a new threat arises in the former of a tribe of underwater people led by a determined monarch named Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Director Ryan Coogler returns to the helm, co-writing the film with Joe Robert Cole. They have created a film that builds off the impressive world created in the first film, while acknowledging the loss of its mega-star. This is a film that was way more emotional than I expected, not afraid to tackle grief in ways we rarely see in this genre.
The cast conveys that dramatic tone quite effectively, especially Wright and Bassett. Their scenes together are among the best in the film.
You also get Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira (who remains fierce as Wakanda’s greatest warrior Okoye) and Winston Duke returning in their respective roles.
Huerta is faced with the task of having to follow Michael B. Jordan’s wonderfully complex villain Killmonger and he does quite well as Namor. Like Killmonger, it is a character that is empathetic with flaws grounded in realistic reasons.
That complexity adds another layer to a film that makes great use of its 161-minute run time. Some might find the length to be a little too much, but I think Coogler keeps it moving along well – able to juggle a lot of plot threads in ways that never causes the film to bog down.
It all builds to a final act – and a mid-credit scene – that is as emotional as any I can remember in a Marvel movie. It’s a credit to Coogler and everyone involved that they were able to take this franchise forward despite Boseman’s tragic passing.
“Wakanda Forever” is as much of a reset as it is a continuation – and the result is a quality film that will leave its audience eager for more.