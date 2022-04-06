To say you've never seen anything like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" almost feels like an understatement.
This wildly original action adventure from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels) — the same team behind the gloriously offbeat "Swiss Army Man" — goes for the gusto from the opening frame and never lets up throughout the film's 132-minute run time. It's an absolute blast that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible.
In "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn. She lives above the family-owned laundromat with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). This is far from a happy family however, as we see cracks in Evelyn's relationship with her husband and daughter in the opening moments.
The rocky relationships aren't the only problem. Evelyn and Waymond are being audited by the IRS at the same time Evelyn's estranged father Gong Gong (James Wong) has arrived for a visit.
All of this chaos builds as Evelyn and Waymond pay a visit to the IRS auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis). While in the meeting Evelyn is visited by another version of Waymond, who explains that she is just a small part of an elaborate multiverse whose very existence is threatened by an evil force wanting to tear it all down.
To say anything else would be a disservice to the film that the Daniels have created.
"Everything" creatively juggles a film that defies genres – something that in one moment is a masterful ode to "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" and the next a quiet and reflective family drama about the consequences of every action. The film runs at a hectic pace, but never feels like it is trying to do too much. The Daniels trust that its audience will be able to handle the manic style, so they never back down from all of the film's wild concepts.
Just the creative action sequences and visual gusto would be enough to make "Everything" worth seeing, but the cast – especially Yeoh – all deliver strong, layered performances. They provide the humanity that gives "Everything" its emotional kick that takes it to another level.
It all adds up to one of the most creative, and original, films in recent memory. "Everything" is an absolute joy – a film I look forward to revisiting multiple times.