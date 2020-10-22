Despite looking a bit different this year, Crocker Law Firm’s annual Halloween Spectacular is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Bowling Green Ballpark.
The city of Bowling Green, meanwhile, has opened its "Pumpkin Trail" at Preston Miller Park. The public is invited to walk the trail and see more than 350 pumpkins painted by participating Bowling Green businesses and organizations. The pumpkins will be on display through 4 p.m. Sunday.
Presented by the Bowling Green Hot Rods and D93 radio, this year’s Halloween Spectacular will not feature trick-or-treating. However, children will be given bags of candy while being treated to a showing of the animated film “Spies In Disguise” on the park’s video board.
Halloween-themed fireworks will follow after the movie’s conclusion.
“It is important to still have fun events for families,” Cyndi Crocker of Crocker Law Firm said. “We were wanting to give kids something to look forward to this Halloween, and thankfully we have a great partner in the Hot Rods who were still willing to host this spectacular.”
Tickets for the event are $3 each and must be purchased either in groups of four or six. Tickets will not be sold at the ballpark on the night of the event. They must be bought online at bghotrods.com before the event begins.
Crocker said tickets are more limited this year, with just 1,400 being sold. In 2019, more than 4,000 people showed up to the ballpark.
“Hopefully, anyone that can come will do so as this will be a safe and fun event,” Crocker said. “We encourage kids to show up in their Halloween costumes as they will be given bags of candy.”
Hot Rods’ Director of Sales Kyle Wolz said everyone in attendance will be properly spaced out due to how tickets are purchased in advance this year.
“When you buy your ticket online you will be able to select exactly where you will be seating at,” Wolz said. “This is a great way to eliminate long lines which is just one less interaction people have to face. Also, we have found ordering tickets in groups of four to six also works perfectly in separating everyone.”
Wolz also said that with the lack of community events the Hot Rods have been able to host this year, this Halloween event is a great chance to provide funding to the area.
All proceeds from ticket sales at the event will go to the local Stuff the Bus Foundation.
Masks are required upon entry, but participants do not have to wear a mask when seated. Temperature checks will also be implemented upon entry in accordance with health guidelines.
Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
