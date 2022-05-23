Insult won’t be added to injury in Bowling Green neighborhoods damaged by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
After a series of meetings with residents concerned about what their rebuilt neighborhoods could look like, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County took action Thursday that should protect the character of residential areas slammed by the storm.
The tornadoes hit a number of residential areas, leading to several meetings with residents concerned about zoning that would allow duplexes and possibly other multi-family dwellings in the midst of established single-family neighborhoods.
Those worries were put to rest last week as the planning commission took broad action to “down zone” a number of neighborhoods to single-family only.
With a single motion that still must be approved by the Bowling Green City Commission, the planning commission voted unanimously to rezone parts of the Briarwood, Fairview, Woodhollow, Lovers Lane, Woodhurst, Covington, Wakefield, Whispering Hills, Nutwood and Magnolia areas.
“Due to the disaster, we identified several neighborhoods where the zoning didn’t quite match the character of the neighborhood,” said Ben Peterson, the planning commission’s executive director. “There was some designation of multi-family, so we were asked to down zone to single-family.”
The planning commission did just that, acting with a single motion on seven different applications that took all the affected neighborhoods to strictly single-family.
It was an action that got unanimous approval from the six commissioners eligible to vote on it and seemingly had full agreement from the two dozen or so residents who reacted to the vote with applause.
“Thank you for doing this,” said Toy Baker, a Whispering Hills resident who told the commissioners that she and others supported rezoning to all single-family.
In addition to approving the rezonings, the commissioners voted in favor of creating an architectural overlay district for the Nutwood and Magnolia areas.
Peterson said the overlay district establishes architectural development standards that aim to protect the existing character and pattern of development of a neighborhood that includes some historic homes.
“This (overlay district) controls what type of homes can be built,” Peterson said. “They must incorporate elements that match what’s there.”
While the rezonings and the overlay district were welcomed by the residents attending the meeting in the Bowling Green City Commission chambers, a proposal to allow accessory structures similar to some already existing along Nutwood and Magnolia streets was quickly shot down.
“The accessory dwellings concern me greatly,” said Pam Bratcher, who lives on Nutwood. “It’s not appropriate for the neighborhood.”
The language about allowing accessory structures was removed from the zoning ordinance text amendment regarding the Nutwood/Magnolia area.
In addition to the actions taken on the tornado-affected neighborhoods, the commissioners approved a rezoning that will complete an addition to the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
With a 6-0 vote, the commissioners approved rezoning 1.16 acres at 1171 Freeport Road from agriculture to heavy industrial. That small parcel will be added to an adjoining 232 acres that were rezoned last September and will be part of the site of the Envision AESC plant that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.