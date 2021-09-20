Growth of the Kentucky Transpark, evident in recent announcements that the likes of Ball Corp., Crown Cork and Seal and Fruehauf will be setting up shop in the north Warren County industrial park, continued to accelerate last week.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a Future Land Use Map amendment and a rezoning that could soon bring another 232 acres into an industrial park that has already more than doubled in size over the past 20 years.
The applications for the property along Freeport Road adjacent to the existing Transpark were brought by property owners Don and Joy Richey and the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority, which oversees the Transpark.
“The ITA has this land under option,” said Gaines Penn, the attorney representing the ITA. “This will be an extension of the Transpark, which is a state-of-the-art facility.”
Thursday’s action to rezone the property from agriculture to heavy industrial, which will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval, follows an April announcement that the county and the city of Bowling Green were issuing $46.5 million in bonds to pay for the addition and development of about 400 acres in the industrial park.
The purchases, to be paid for through land sales and increases in occupational and property taxes, are already paying off.
Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, said Ball Corp. has nearly completed its 450,000-square-foot plant on 40 of those newly acquired acres, where it plans to employ up to 200 people.
Bunch’s belief that more land purchases are needed was spelled out in the rezoning application.
“The original Transpark is nearly full,” the application said. “The ITA’s recent acquisition of the adjoining Wilson property is also quickly filling up. Additional industrial property is needed to ensure the community will continue to attract new industries that will provide jobs for the citizens of Bowling Green and Warren County.”
Although he has no specific prospects for the Richey property, Bunch said it’s important to continue adding industrial acreage.
“As things are opening up in the global economy, companies are making decisions about supply chain locations,” he said. “We need to make sure we have sufficient land to show prospects.”
In other action at Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to approve the application of Alex Ulm of AV Realty to rezone 0.711 acres on Beeler Avenue in Smiths Grove from highway business to single-family residential.
Ulm plans to develop the property with three single-family houses, each with at least 1,300 square feet of living space. The rezoning will go to the Smiths Grove City Commission for final approval.