It’s been 30 years since Mitchell Berman, then a third grader at Rich Pond Elementary School, battled for his life against a severe kidney condition: hemolytic uremic syndrome.
“I was in a coma for six months and was near death. The only way that I survived was friends and family and honestly prayer,” said Berman, who works in a fundraising position for Western Kentucky University.
Looking back to those perilous days, Berman remembers how his school had his back, going so far as to name its playground after him.
“This community rallied together and what they created together by raising funds was the Mitchell Berman playground.”
On Tuesday, Berman was one of several guests at a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Rich Pond Elementary School, located just behind the current school, which is more than 50 years old.
“When I heard that they were going to build a brand new school, I reached out to the school board … I told them my story,” Berman said. “There are a lot of people that really care in this community about this community and Rich Pond (Elementary) was a big part of it.”
The district’s board of education took action during a meeting Tuesday to award a slate of bids for the $20.7 million project, which includes razing the current school and building in its place a 92,000-square-foot school that can accommodate 800 students.
Chris McIntyre, WCPS’ chief financial officer, said the timeline for completing the school is the 2022-23 school year. It’s arriving at a critical time for the district, which continues to see rapid population growth.
McIntyre said the project will allow the school’s population to grow into a facility with new technology, infrastructure, larger classrooms and “all the amenities of a 21st century school,” rather than one that dates to the 1950s.
Demolition of the current school would occur during the summer of 2022, McIntyre said.
“As we’re about to break ground for a brand new Rich Pond Elementary School, it’s exciting to think of the many opportunities that this building will provide the students and the staff of this community for the next 40 to 50 years,” WCPS board Chairman Kerry Young said during the ceremony.
Young noted that includes a new, in-school storm safety shelter – one of the first the district has built as part of new state building codes now in effect.
Berman said he shares in the excitement for students.
“This building is going to be amazing. It’s going to be super safe, and it’s going to be historical, too,” Berman said.
