After six years as Rich Pond Elementary School’s principal, Dan Costellow has been named general education services director at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative.
“The students, parents and staff have been amazing to work with, and I will miss them all,” Costellow told the Daily News on Thursday.
Costellow will begin his new job Monday, according to a news release.
During his tenure at Rich Pond, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School. The program through the U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools for overall academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.
Still, Costellow said he’s most proud that “we have a culture here where staff love coming to work, kids love coming to school and parents trust that their child is going to be loved, educated and well taken care of.”
“That’s what I’m most proud of, and to me, it’s the most important aspect of education. It lays the groundwork for kids to feel comfortable and to take risks and to push themselves to learn and grow to their capacity.”
Jan Casada has been named Rich Pond’s interim principal while a search for Costellow’s replacement is underway.
As GRREC’s general education services director, Costellow will oversee its grant projects, education networks and education services tailored to member school districts’ needs. That includes GRREC ED, a continuing education program recently authorized by Kentucky’s Education Professional Standards Board, that allows teachers to work toward rank changes.
The program pairs participants with mentors to ensure they’re making progress toward their career goals, Costellow said.
“It’s a rigorous program, but it allows teachers to customize their learning. They choose the areas of growth for learning that they wish to pursue,” Costellow said, adding that the program will launch with its first students early next year.
Costellow said he’s thrilled to be starting in his new role at GRREC. “I’ve always viewed GRREC as a place for high-quality teaching and learning for educators, and it’s humbling to be chosen,” he said.
GRREC Executive Director Bart Flener lauded Costellow as a wonderful addition.
“The charge to lead our new GRREC ED program along with other leadership roles will be challenging, exciting and rewarding for him going forward,” Flener said in the news release.
GRREC also announced that Kelly Davis will become the co-op’s director of exceptional education and early childhood education services. Davis has served as GRREC’s director of special education since 2014, according to the release.
Davis will continue to oversee special education as well as provide services to support GRREC’s early child education, English learner and gifted and talented consultants.
“I am honored to continue serving GRREC districts in this expanded capacity, and I look forward to working with the GRREC leadership team as we find ways to enhance and expand our outstanding services and supports,” Davis said in the release.
Flener said Davis has “exemplified the highest level of leadership while serving as a GRREC team member in designing and executing evidenced-based service plans for our districts. She collaborates with district leaders to build learning environments for students so that all students learn at a high level. The staff at GRREC are excited for her as she takes on these additional duties, and works to build a cohesive model for instructional delivery across GRREC with the new general education director.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.