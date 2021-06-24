Former longtime state Rep. Jody Richards is now a tangible part of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, the downtown "crown jewel" that would likely have not been built without his efforts.
A plaque on the front of the facility honoring Richards' efforts was unveiled Thursday at a reception at the facility.
Richards, who retired in 2018 after a record 43 years in the state legislature, worked to pass the Tax Increment Financing District legislation that has allowed for more than $350 million in development in downtown Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Democrat also secured more than $6 million in seed money for SKyPAC, which opened in 2012 after more than a decade of planning.
A day honoring Richards "was long overdue," said Jeff Reed, the president and CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky – the entity now operating SKyPAC. "Years from now people will come up and read this plaque and remember your contribution," he said.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said Richards "served us all" working "for a better Bowling Green, a better Warren County and a better Kentucky" and presented the former House speaker with a commemorative coin on behalf of the city.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said that "without a doubt (SKyPAC) would not be here today without ... Jody Richards" and noted the retired legislators' efforts to work across the political aisle on myriad efforts to improve Warren County.
Several speakers called the 1,800-seat performing arts center the "crown jewel" of a revitalized downtown.
"In the early stages of planning, those of us on the (SKyPAC board) took great pains to use the seed money wisely because we knew that Jody had worked so diligently to secure it," said Rick McCue, past board board president, in a news release. "This community has benefited greatly from Jody's highly respected leadership across the state."
For his part, Richards said "many moments" led to the building of SKyPAC, but he became a staunch supporter for a performing arts center in the city after seeing school groups traveling to Owensboro to watch live performances.
As he spoke to a large crowd of local dignitaries and friends at the plaque unveiling, Richards said he saw a family enter the building to buy tickets to a show.
"That's what's important ... children exposed to performing arts," he said.