A member of the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department was injured while fighting a house fire Tuesday night.
According to the fire department, members responded around 9 p.m. to the fire in the 8900 block of Richardsville Road, finding a structure that was far from the road and difficult for larger fire trucks to reach due to multiple narrow and rickety bridges.
Two units approached the house, a two-story wood-frame structure with smoke coming from the eaves on multiple sides.
A couple of firefighters advanced to the second floor amid high heat and smoky conditions, and a Richardsville firefighter was injured soon after entering the building.
He was transported by EMS to an area hospital, where he remains under treatment, the fire department said Wednesday.
The remaining firefighters located the origin of the fire in the attic, breaching several areas of the second-story ceiling to reach it.
Richardsville was assisted by the Gott and Barren River volunteer fire departments, and crews remained at the site until around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from a wood-burning stove venting into a damaged chimney flue, the fire department said.
