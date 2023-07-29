Unlike some of the other members of his family, Robert Basham doesn’t consider himself a hunter.
Despite this, the Richardsville native caught himself an impressive prize Wednesday.
“It’s a good five foot,” Basham said, proudly displaying the monstrous, striped rattlesnake he had made quick work of earlier that morning.
He said he was working on a storage building on his property off of Airport Road in Richardsville, pouring concrete and installing treated posts.
His work done, he and Mutley, his shih tzu, started walking back to Basham’s truck so he could store his tools.
That’s when he saw an unnatural blotch sitting among the leaves.
“At first I didn’t know what it was, it looked odd because it didn’t fit the color,” Basham said. “Then I heard the rattle.”
He said he was about 10 feet away from the snake.
“If it had been coiled, it could have probably got me,” Basham said.
He said the first thing he did was put Mutley inside his motorhome to get her out of harm’s way, and then grabbed his ruger pistol.
“I didn’t want her near him,” Basham said. “She would have run up on it and tried to bite it. She didn’t see it, I got her away from it quick.”
With Mutley out of harm’s way, Basham put a handful of shots into the snake.
“I hit it about five times, I wanted to make sure I killed it,” he said. “It ain’t the biggest, but it’s big. It made me a little nervous. I don’t get excited about much but it kind of got me.”
He said he informed parents living nearby about the snake.
“I don’t want them to get bit, or anybody,” Basham said. “It could’ve bit me or the dog.”
Basham said his next step is to skin the snake and spread it out on a board to keep as a trophy.
“I might have a hard time trying to find a board to put him on,” he said.
Basham said he’s not unfamiliar with snakes showing up on his property, which he’s owned for about 30 years. He said he recently utilized a stick to relocate a 3-to-4 foot garter snake.
He said his grandfather would often dispatch rattlesnakes, but Basham said he’d never dreamed of running into one that big.
“I’ve seen quite a few rattlers, but he’s a pretty good size,” Basham said. “I’ll say it weighed about 10, 15 pounds. He might not be the biggest, but he’s up there in the top few.”
John MacGregor, a herpetologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, identified the reptile as a timber rattlesnake, not uncommon in more hilly, wooded parts of Kentucky.
MacGregor added that it looked to be a male specimen. He said that late July through late August is the breeding season for timber rattlers, and males tend to wander extensively to find mates.
“Most of the timber rattlesnakes killed on roads this time of year are adult males,” MacGregor said in an email.
While they may look terrifying, MacGregor said timber rattlesnakes are not aggressive unless threatened. While the snake does have a venomous bite, attacks are rare in Kentucky and are “normally not fatal if proper treatment is sought.”
“As far as I know the only deaths from venomous snake bites in Kentucky over the past 50 years or more were from captive exotic venomous snakes or from rattlesnakes being handled during religious services,” MacGregor said.
Basham said he wanted others, especially kids, to be careful in the woods and to be aware that the snakes could be in the area.
“You don’t think about (a snake) until you walk up on it, and it could be too late,” he said.
“If it was a bear or a bobcat I’d try not to bother them if I could, but I don’t fool with rattlesnakes.”