The first-ever Ride For Life event for suicide awareness will begin Oct. 3 at Comfort Suites in Bowling Green. The event will include bikers from across the area and end at Bowling Green’s Harley Davidson dealership.
The ride is being organized by Comfort Suites in partnership with DCG Ministries and Harley Davidson. Trent Bedding is another sponsor.
“This is going to be a super, positive event,” Comfort Suites General Manager Cathy Mclevain said. “We still lose 123 people a day to suicide, and we need to continue to fight that.”
Mclevain said event organizers have heard a high level of feedback from bikers and expect a large number to attend the event. Depending on the weather, there could possibly be more than 100 bikers in attendance.
Mclevain has heard from many veterans who are vocal about suicide prevention and also enjoy biking.
The inception of this event started with this year’s “Out of the Darkness” walk moving to a virtual setting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mclevain and other event organizers wanted to see a large public demonstration held in support of suicide prevention, and a large bike ride was an idea that still fostered social distancing.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at Comfort Suites at 1211 Kenilwood Way in Bowling Green.
Participation in the event costs $20 per bike, and all proceeds go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Weather permitting, the ride is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m and last for at least one hour.
A silent auction will be held during registration, and the winners will be announced after the ride’s completion at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green at 251 Cumberland Trace. Proceeds from the auction will also go toward to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
