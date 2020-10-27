Bowling Green will host a pair of public rides Nov. 7 honoring veterans that will serve as alternatives to the city canceling its annual Veterans Day Parade this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The first ride will be the Templar Knights Motorcycle Club’s “Ride in Honor of our Veterans,” which will begin at 11 a.m. at Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill. While the motorcycle club is running the event, all vehicles are allowed to join the ride, as Jeep Club and Corvette Club members will also be in attendance.
“Any member of the community can join in the ride and wave a flag in support of our veterans,” Templar Knights member Kristen Borne said. “Our goal right now is to drive down Scottsville Road and attract as much attention as possible for our veterans. We wanted to make sure that we still managed to show our veterans a large level of appreciation this year.”
The ride will last about an hour and end at Spillway Bar and Grill.
A minimum of $10 is required to register for the event, but larger donations are welcome. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill. Borne said all proceeds will go toward veterans in the community.
The other ride to honor veterans Nov. 7 will be VFW Post 1298’s “2020 Freedom Ride.” Like the motorcycle club’s event, the VFW is allowing any kind of vehicle to participate.
Lineup begins at 10 a.m., with the ride at 11 a.m. The event’s $30 entry fee includes participation in the ride, a T-shirt, a bowl of chili and access to musical performances.
All proceeds from the freedom ride will go toward the post and its assistance to area veterans.
The procession will go through downtown Bowling Green, down State Street and in front of The Medical Center before ending back at the VFW post.
After the ride’s conclusion, a live and silent auction will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Musical performances that include the band “The Rhythm Section” will begin at 6 p.m.
Several items including cornhole boards and a guitar signed by musician Clay Underwood will be available to purchase at the auction.
VFW Commander Glenn Skaggs said area veterans organizations came together to make the event possible.
“Through this event, we are all learning to work together,” Skaggs said. “We are all here to help veterans. If you are here for personal glory or something else, you are here for the wrong reasons.”
Additional T-shirts will also be for sale for $20 at the event.
Both rides will follow public health guidelines. Each event will feature social distancing, and officials encourage those in attendance to wear masks.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
