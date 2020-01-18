Although originally slated to start last summer, repairs to the deteriorating bank of the Barren River under the River Street bridge are still in a holding pattern.
The north bank of the river has been eroding for about 20 years, but officials say the erosion does not pose a threat to motorists or pedestrians on the bridge. As far back as 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet began actively looking for ways to stabilize the bank, and a plan to build a massive concrete wall was in the design phase last year, with work slated to have started as soon as the summer of 2019.
But the cost of the project proved to be prohibitive.
"The original design was to build a very tall wall and backfill," said Joe Plunk, chief district engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 3 Office in Bowling Green.
The concrete wall would have been anchored by drilling down into the bedrock. The state had set aside $2.33 million for the work, but the cost estimates that came in for the project were in the $3 million range and rising.
"The cost continued to grow out of proportion," Plunk said. "That just wasn't feasible."
As a result, "We are going to have to go back to the drawing board," he said. "We are trying to find something reasonable that solves the problem."
That could include simply rebuilding the shore with stone.
Although the project has been delayed, the state continues to check the shore to make sure the bridge is safe for users.
"Inspectors check it on a routine basis," Plunk said.
Whatever it may entail, the city of Bowling Green is eager to see the project come to fruition as it is part of the city's broad plan to invest in widespread improvements at RiverWalk Park and along the River Street corridor.
Last month, the city received notification that it has received a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service as part of a more than $2 million effort to turn the area “into an outdoor adventure area.”
The plans call for installing a new boat ramp and fishing piers on the Barren River; building a rock climbing wall and disc golf course; and adding a dog park on the north side of RiverWalk Park on what is now vacant land.
Another component of the plan is to build a multiuse path under the River Street bridge to connect the two sides of RiverWalk Park. The path will be done in conjunction with the state work to shore up the riverbank.
"A key piece to the project is building that connection," said Greg Meredith, city public works director. "That will be an integral part" of the broader effort, he said, so "we have to make sure the bridge is stabilized."
The city hopes that the needed riverbank improvements are not delayed for long as that could delay the city's planned work.
"Our hope is they will come in and do some work sooner rather than later," Meredith said.
