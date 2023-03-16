Riverdance anniversary show heading to SKyPAC

The style, grace and energy of Irish and international dance will soon make its way to Bowling Green with the arrival of a well-known production.
The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is continuing its tour in the United States, making stops in 53 cities along the way until June 11, with one of those stops at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on March 28.
Known for its Grammy award-winning score, the production has been reinvented and includes a re-recorded soundtrack by composer Bill Whelan and reimagined lighting, projection, stage and costume designs by producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan.
“They have put a new spin to it, but it’s still the classic that everybody loves,” said Makenzie Belcher, marketing assistant at SKyPAC. “Their production that goes along with the show is great and the choreography is mesmerizing and very well done. There are amazing costumes and the stage lighting compliments it as well.”
According to information on the Riverdance website, the original seven-minute version of Riverdance was first performed in 1994 at the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin, Ireland.
The new 25th anniversary show was announced in London in March 2019 with a troupe of Riverdance dancers who were not yet born when the show first premiered in February 1995 at the Point Theatre in Dublin.
The show has featured Irish dancers, flamenco dancers, tappers, Russian folk dancers and a variety of music, choirs and soloists.
Belcher said tickets sales have been going well and she said she expects a really good crowd.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the skypac.com. Prices are $30 for balcony seats, $50 for mezzanine, $60 for upper orchestra and $70 to $100 for lower orchestra (box) seats.