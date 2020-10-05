The process to build Bowling Green’s riverfront into an outdoor adventure area has moved a step closer to reality.
Last year, the city received a National Park Service Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program grant for $750,000 toward a series of projects along the Barren River across from RiverWalk Park, including a new boat ramp and fishing piers on the Barren River; building a rock climbing wall and disc golf course; and adding a dog park on what is now vacant land.
The city is also planning to spend additional city funds in the area as part of a broader effort that began several years ago to revitalize the area along River Street. With the city pledging $1.5 million of its money, the total project budget stands at $2.25 million.
As part of the NPS grant requirements, the city had to commission environmental and archaeological studies of the area.
Recently, “we got the all-clear,” said city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers.
The findings have been sent to the state Historic Preservation Office, which will sign off on the findings, “which we hope to have in the next month or so,” said city Grants Coordinator Nick Cook.
After that, the city will await final approval from NPS, and then will begin the design process where the specific features of the project will be decided.
“We are still probably two years out from construction,” Childers said.
In the design process, the city will solicit public input, he said.
While some of the proposed features to be built in the area have fluctuated, the plans have always called for the new boat ramp, which while available for public use would also give the Bowling Green Fire Department a better venue from which to launch water rescues on the Barren River.
Childers said the project remains largely on schedule, despite the additional burden of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID hasn’t slowed us down per se, but what it slowed down was our ability to focus on it,” as the city is also administering coronavirus relief funds,” Childers said. “That has redirected our attention.”
Local business owners in recent years joined the riverfront redevelopment effort with announced plans for new apartments and businesses, and the city has done several smaller improvement projects at RiverWalk Park, such as rebuilding portions of the stone wall and clearing some vegetation along the banks of the river. Old Louisville Road was also renamed River Street as part of the effort to rebrand the area.
