Two and a half months after it received unanimous approval from the City-County Planning Commission, Eddie and Joy Hanks’ commercial and residential “Digs on the River” development was given second and final approval from the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners.
The Hanks’s plans to revitalize a chunk of their land on River Street with apartments, retail and dining space directly clashed with the tenants of the Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park, who did not want to leave their homes that are anchored to the couple’s property.
Tabled once before, the project’s requested rezoning was given 5-0 approval on its first reading June 18. That vote was not one of enthusiasm, with Mayor Todd Alcott saying that it was the board’s duty to follow the law.
“We are required to approve the zoning change, unless there has been a violation of the developer’s submission,” he said then, reading a statement. “Our city attorney has stated that she will help our commissioners find valid reasons, if there is a reason, for overturning.”
Before Tuesday’s 5-0 final reading, City Attorney Hillary Hightower said the commissioners would have needed to cite “factual findings that contradict the findings of the planning commission” in order to block the rezoning.
“There wasn’t anything there we could cite that was going to make a difference,” Commissioner Sue Parrigin said. “I just want to make that clear for the public that has concerns that we’re somehow or another running roughshod over people, that’s just not the case. My heart does bleed and I feel really bad for the residents.”
Parrigin added that some of the feedback she received following the first reading was criticism directed at the planning commission.
“I’m going to have to say that’s just not valid at all,” she said. “They did their job and the program that we have laid out worked.”
Because the mobile home park was already zoned as light industrial, Ben Peterson, executive director of the City-County Planning Commission, said the plot could be redeveloped for “any number of commercial uses.”
“Up to including a warehouse or a grocery store or any kind of commercial business of that nature,” he said. “That could be done on those designated properties without rezoning. The difference is these applicants didn’t want to do that.”
The Hankses have given park residents two conditions – current tenants that remain compliant with their lease terms cannot be displaced strictly for development purposes before July 31, 2024, and 90-day notice must be given to those compliant tenants before they have to vacate the park.
Kentucky Gardens resident Keila Colorado returned to the commission chambers for the final vote. She had been present at each meeting regarding the park, and offered one last plea to the commissioners.
“We cannot afford to buy a house. We can’t. We have a low income,” Colorado said. “So tell me, what are we supposed to do?”
Colorado, a mother of three, said she’s watched her children take their first steps in the mobile home she’s lived in for 19 years.
“Do you want us to live on the street with our families? I ask you from the bottom of my heart … all I ask is you change the laws,” Colorado said.
Also Tuesday:
•Commissioners accepted nearly $640,000 of funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program that will go toward the construction of a two-mile greenway connecting downtown Bowling Green to Hobson Grove Park.
The grant requires a $300,000 match, which the city has agreed to pay.
Grants Manager Nick Cook said the route will run from the existing greenway at Roland Bland Park down Veterans Memorial Lane before turning on Gordon Avenue. It will then connect to Double Springs Road and run on Church Street before terminating at Hobson Grove.
Cook said this would also close a pedestrian gap on Pearl Street, connecting it with sidewalks previously installed by the city on Boat Landing Road.
Four intersections will receive safety improvements as part of the project: Veterans Memorial and Clay Street, Veterans Memorial and Gordon Avenue; Gordon Avenue and Double Springs Road and Double Springs Road and Church Street.
Cook added that hopefully there will be some additional funding coming before the board later this year to make another connection from the west end to downtown.
“We’re hitting these TAP grants pretty hard,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said before the commissioners approved another grant application asking for nearly $76,000 in TAP funds to install pedestrian islands on Riverview Drive.
The islands would be installed where the road meets Center Street and College Street.
“We think this will improve pedestrian safety in that area going forward as that area develops with private investment and public investment,” Meisel said.
•Commissioners approved a batch of funds from the Flexible Neighborhood Grants program. FY 2024 marks the program’s 25th funding cycle.
“This is the first time in quite awhile we’ve opened it back up. After the tornado and after COVID, we kind of shut down and really focused in on our tornado impacted areas and our BG Reinvestment Area,” said Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services.
Childers said the funding can go to any neighborhood association or organization that operates within a neighborhood, as long as the project is beneficial to said neighborhood.
A total of $16,100 across three applications was approved Tuesday.
The Bent Tree Homeowners Association will receive $1,100 to replace lettering on its entry sign; the Delafield Neighborhood Group is getting the maximum allotment of $7,500 to fund the publication of a quarterly newsletter and the organization of a fall social event and another $7,500 is going to the George Washington Carver Center for exterior improvements.
Bettie Turner, the center’s vice president, said the grant money will be used to install new doors and windows in the State Street nonprofit museum that holds hundreds of photos, records and artifacts documenting Bowling Green’s Black history.
“We’ve never had any help like this before. This is the first time that we’ve ever received anything from the city, so we’re excited about getting that,” Turner said.
Turner said the center has seen increased foot traffic this year and she hopes to expand its hours beyond Friday tours. The ultimate goal is to add on to the building.
“Our desire is to really enlarge that place. We hope one day we can get somebody to come in and extend the length of it so we have more room for things,” Turner said. “Right now we’re doing great.”
She said the center will hold its “Celebrating & Remembering our Community History” event Aug. 19.
“We want the city to realize and people to know that we’re there, and we want them to come and preserve the history,” Turner said.
•The city’s new Retired Officer Program has produced its first hire.
Approved in June, the program allows officers who have retired in good standing from the Bowling Green Police Department to come back on the force on one-year contracts with options for renewals.
Former assistant police chief Charles Casey, who retired from the Bowling Green Police Department in June 2021 after 21 years of service, most recently worked for the Western Kentucky Police Department.
With the commissioner’s approval, Casey has now been brought back as the first-ever officer under the BGPD-R designation, a position that comes with a $65,000 starting salary.