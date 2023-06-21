An outpouring of concern from families living in the Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park on River Street led the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners to table a vote on a planned riverfront development.
Tuesday’s meeting featured the first reading on the rezonings necessary for Eddie and Joy Hanks, co-owners of TPM Group Environmental and Construction Services, to begin their “Digs on the River” development project.
While the couple’s ambitious plan to convert 23 acres of land on Barren River into upscale apartments, restaurants, shops and outdoor amenities was given unanimous approval by the City-County Planning Commission on May 18, families living in the footprint of the future development showed up in numbers to make their frustrations and fears known.
That was no different Tuesday.
Close to two dozen residents filled the commission chambers to once again explain their position, leading the board to postpone the vote until they could be given more detail from the Hanks on what their plans are to assist current residents.
Commissioner Melinda Hill said she didn’t want the project to create more unhoused people.
“We have enough homeless as it is,” she said. “As you know, I always support planning and zoning, but this is breaking my heart … . We need to go back to Mr. Hanks and say ‘what are you going to do for these people.’ ”
Commissioner Sue Parrigin said she would like to hear from the people “who are responsible for relocating people.
“And they’re not here, so therefore I am not comfortable voting on this tonight,” she said.
According to public property data, Digs on the River LLC bought the six-acre plot the park occupies for $600,000 in 2020. Hannah Morse, a park resident, said the 30-plus families’ main concern is that “100% of the homes within the trailer park are personally owned.”
“We understand the land that (the homes) sit on is Eddie Hanks’s. We pay him lot rent,” Morse said.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said she, too, grew up in a trailer, and understood the families’ plights.
“The fact that someone could sell the land out from under your home should not be legal in this country,” she said.
The other part of the families’ concern is the age of their homes. According to Morse, most of them are too old to be relocated in compliance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development code.
She said that even if the homes could be moved, the families would still need to find a park that would take them or purchase another plot of land.
“A lot of people are on food stamps, child care help, WIC, things of that nature,” Morse said. “Moving into a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is $1,000 a month here in Bowling Green at minimum. That is not big enough for the majority of the families that live there.”
Morse said coming up with moving costs and rental deposits in a short period of time isn’t feasible for most of the families.
“I am not a professional by any means. I have no idea what to come up here and say to you guys so that you understand what we’re going through,” she said, beginning to tear up.
Kela Colorado, another resident, said two of her children have special needs.
“What do you expect me to do, just to find a house? Please deny this position,” she said through tears. “I’m begging you.”
The city has 90 days from the City-County Planning Commission’s recommendation to vote on the rezoning. If action is not taken by Aug. 18, the rezoning goes into effect.
The Daily News reached out to Hanks for comment but did not receive a response before press time.
Following the planning commission’s decision in May, Joy Hanks told the Daily News that her husband Eddie has equipment to assist in relocating the homes.
“If it physically can be moved, we will help,” she said.
Also Tuesday:
•The city authorized Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to submit a loan application through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority in the amount of $8.6 million to finance its northside sewer force main project, which will serve the Kentucky Transpark.
•The city submitted a grant application in the amount of $250,000 to purchase a replacement live-fire training unit using Community Development Block Grant funds.
The burn building would replace the facility at the northside fire station, where the combination police and fire training facility is under construction.
•A total of $7,500 in Flexible Neighborhood Grant funding was allotted to the Shake Rag Historic District to install interpretive markers throughout the neighborhood to recognize its history. City Manager Jeff Meisel said the signs would mark about 15 sites.
•A new stock fire engine will be coming to town to allow an aging truck at fire station No. 7 to enter reserve status. The city purchased two trucks in FY 2022 but the extended lead times left a 13-year-old truck in frontline service. The commissioners approved the $781,000 purchase and the new engine should arrive in November of this year.