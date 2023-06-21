Massive River Street revitalization project put in motion, draws ire of area tenants
The Barren River flows alongside a 23-acre plot off River Street on Thursday where Eddie and Joy Hanks, co-owners of TPM Group Environmental and Construction Services, plan their “Digs on the River” development project.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com/

An outpouring of concern from families living in the Kentucky Gardens Mobile Home Park on River Street led the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners to table a vote on a planned riverfront development.

