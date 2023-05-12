Mark Williams Properties' River's Landing Edge subdivision is getting a second phase to accommodate high demand for housing.
The real estate development company announced phase II on Tuesday, a plan to add more single-family units to the project located off Old Porter Pike.
"Mark Williams Properties is excited to continue our work in the Bowling Green community with the development of Phase II of River’s Landing Edge Subdivision," Mark Williams, company CEO and president, said in a release.
"We are committed to creating quality, affordable housing options for families and individuals in the area, and we are confident that River’s Landing Edge will continue to meet the needs of those seeking a comfortable and convenient living environment."
Williams said this next phase will add 177 new units to the project nestled up beside I-65 and the Barren River.
Williams said all 132 of the phase I units are complete and "all of the lots have been sold."
Per the release, along with sidewalks and street lights, the development will feature an "affordable homeowner's association" to help "protect the appeal of the neighborhood."
Plans to expand the project's scope were given the go-ahead in a 4-1 vote by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County last January when a total of 31.5 acres of adjacent land was rezoned to single-family residential use in anticipation for more units.
Williams said the first phase cost approximately $30 million and phase II is estimated to take between $44 million and $45 million to complete.
The project, which began in 2017, was temporarily halted in 2019 after it received violations from four separate agencies for "violating the Clean Water Act, the Kentucky Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and several local permitting processes," the Daily News reported at the time.
The stoppage regarded sediment-laden runoff entering the local wetland from the development site.
Williams said the violations were "unintentional on the contractor's part" and that any damage has since been corrected. He said that, to his knowledge, things have been progressing fine since then.
Williams said ground will be broken on the next phase of development in June.