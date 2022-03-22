Located on a hill overlooking the Barren River stands a stately Victorian mansion known as Riverview at Hobson Grove, a historic house museum that has been restored to its original glory.
The elegant house holds a rich history that dates back to the Civil War era and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year as a museum.
Visitors at the museum have the option to enjoy several special programs and tours, take a stroll around the gardens and browse the gift shop for souvenirs.
Brooke Westcott Peterson, executive director of Riverview at Hobson Grove, said there are several special events planned this year during the anniversary, as well as continuing restoration projects.
The home’s history straddled the Civil War era and construction began in 1857 by the Hobson family, but it was interrupted by the Civil War.
Peterson said the family wasn’t able to complete construction on the home until 1872 because both Confederate and Union armies moved through the area. The house was used as a place to store ammunition and house soldiers during that time.
The Hobsons remained in the home until 1950, with the last inhabitant being George Hobson, son of Atwood G. Hobson, the home’s builder.
“Back then, the home was a little off the beaten path. It was in a really isolated area and George was in the home alone,” Peterson said. “A faulty pipe bomb was thrown through the window, and that was the final straw for George’s daughter. So she moved him into a nursing home.”
After that, the house went into a period of decline. Several tenants had come and gone and there was a major structural fire, then the city bought it at auction for $1.
“Some ladies who had family and social ties to the house got together and formed the first board. They spent six years between 1966-72 raising funds to restore the home, and in 1972, it officially opened as a house museum,” Peterson said.
To highlight the history of the home, tours are given and several special events are planned.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary, Peterson said there will be a free twilight tour from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 14, with tour guides stationed in each room to share stories of the Hobson family.
Other events include a lecture July 17, which will feature Peterson discussing restoration projects at the house.
Among these projects are the completed restoration of the plaster parlor ceilings and the current restorations of the walls and wooden casings. In addition to the parlor ceilings and walls, Peterson said restoration will begin on the windows to make sure they are operational and water-tight.
On Aug. 21, there will be a lecture featuring Peterson having a discussion with the builder’s great-granddaughter. A Christmas Marketplace will be Nov. 30, and a free Christmas candlelight tour will be Dec. 10.
“We want to bring in as many people as we can. I especially love having little children visit because they ask the best questions,” Peterson said. “The kids are fascinated by what they see and it’s fun to hear them say things like, ‘my grandmother had one of these.’ It’s also nice that we have a couple of free tours.”
Peterson said Riverview at Hobson Grove is the only historic house museum in Warren County. She hopes that those who have not had a chance to visit will discover its charm and attend one of the events or go on a tour.
“This is a great place to come and see the house through the lens of the Hobson family descendants. It’s also really beautiful for those who have an interest in architecture and beautiful historic objects. It’s a great place to put on their list,” Peterson said.
Riverview at Hobson Grove is at 1100 W. Main Ave. in Hobson Grove Park and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tours are given from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors 65 and over, veterans and active military; $8 for children; and free for children 5 and under. Admission is also free for students in the Bowling Green and Warren County school districts. The group rate is $9 per person and groups must consist of 10 or more.