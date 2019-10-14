The newest feature at the oldest city golf course is slated to open Tuesday.
After a summer of work, a driving range at the Golf Course at Riverview will open to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to city Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher.
The entire Riverview course has also been closed this year as other improvements have been made, including a new irrigation system and new greens. Those renovations are also near completion, Belcher said, and the course should reopen for some late-season play within a few weeks.
The driving range has 22 stalls and will be open from 8 a.m. to dark every day.
Opened in 1969, the nine-hole Riverview golf course is the oldest of the three city-owned courses.
City officials have discussed in recent years a number of options for the Riverview course, which was the least utilized of the three.
One option discussed was closing the course entirely, but the Bowling Green City Commission ultimately agreed earlier this year to try to breathe new life into the facility with a driving range – the only one in Bowling Green – and the course renovations.
The city set aside about $775,000 in surplus funds for the project, and “we’ll probably be right at that number,” Belcher said.
City officials hope to recoup some of that cost from driving range revenue and increased use of the course.
Part of the land at Riverview is also being converted to a pay-to-play 18-hole disc golf course operated by Combat Disc Golf, a private company.
The closing of the city’s third course led to some long waits at the city’s other courses this summer – the 18-hole CrossWinds Golf Course on Wilkinson Trace and the 9-hole Paul Walker Golf Course on Covington Street.
“Both courses have seen a high percentage increase. It has resulted in some back-up play,” Belcher said previously, adding that such a scenario is a good problem for the city to have.
“It’s never bad to be busy,” he said.
The driving range will have clubs available to use, Belcher said, and a bucket of 35 balls will cost $4 and a bucket of 70 balls will cost $7.
