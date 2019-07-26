Signs of Bowling Green’s new golf driving range are filling the sky, as 50-foot poles and netting are being installed at the Golf Course at Riverview.
The city-owned facility on the north side of Bowling Green has been closed this summer for renovations to the course and construction of the only driving range in the city.
Both the course and the driving range are on track to open this year, city Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher said.
“We’ve had no issues. We’ve been happy with the progress,” he said.
The facelift for the course comes after months of discussion by city officials concerned with the dwindling number of rounds played at Riverview in recent years.
At the Bowling Green City Commission work session in March, numerous golfers told commissioners they would use the Riverview course if it was in better condition. Opened in 1969, the nine-hole facility is the oldest of the three city-owned courses.
Ultimately, the city decided renovating the course and building a driving range on the property was the best option to increase usage.
Part of the land at Riverview is also being converted to a pay-to-play 18-hole disc golf course to be operated by Combat Disc Golf, a private entity.
An Alabama contractor is currently erecting the poles and netting for the driving range, which is “about a three-week process,” Belcher said.
New grass for the course’s greens has also been planted, a new irrigation system is being installed and much of what remains to be done is basic course preparation.
The facility “has been a construction site for several months. Converting it back is not an overnight achievement,” he said.
The city is working with a budget of about $739,000 for the entire project, which started this spring. Some of the costs would be recouped by the city from driving range revenue and increased use of the course.
“I think we’ll be right on that number,” Belcher said.
An opening sometime before the end of 2019 is on track.
That opening won’t come soon enough.
The closing of the city’s third course has led to some long waits at the city’s other courses – the 18-hole CrossWinds Golf Course on Wilkinson Trace and the 9-hole Paul Walker Golf Course on Covington Street.
“Both courses have seen a high percentage increase. It has resulted in some back-up play,” Belcher said, adding that such a scenario is a good problem for the city to have.
“It’s never bad to be busy,” he said. It shows “the public is interested in playing golf.”
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he hopes the trend continues. “I hope (the renovations) will mean a resurgence of people using the course and using the driving range,” he said.
