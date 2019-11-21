With the holidays approaching, Riverview at Hobson Grove is preparing for its seasonal events.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the Hobson House will host a Christmas shopping open house with a selection of vendors and goods. From jewelry to bath products, there will be something for everyone at the event. Free refreshments will be available for shoppers.
“We have a wide variety of vendors,” said Brooke Westcott Peterson, executive director of Riverview at Hobson Grove.
Two regular volunteers at Hobson Grove will be selling their books at the open house. George Anna McKenzie will be selling her cookbook, “Company’s Comin’ Revisited,” and Amy Disparte will be selling her book, “A Star in Each Flag,” a historical fiction based on the Civil War and Reconstruction in Bowling Green from a woman’s point of view. Although the setting is fictional, the house in the book is based on Riverview, Disparte said.
“As I walked the halls of Riverview, I became fascinated with women and what it was like for the women who lived here during that time. So much has been written about the Civil War from the men’s point of view, but it’s also important what the women endured,” Disparte said.
Both authors will be signing their books at the event, Peterson said.
From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Hobson House visitors will be taken back in time during the candlelight tour. It’s the only time of the year that guides dress up in period clothing and take groups through the house lit by candles and antique lamps.
“The groups will go from room to room and hear about Victorian Christmas traditions that would be pertinent to the room that they’re in. So in the parlor, you’ll learn about the Christmas tree and in the dining room you’ll learn about what a Victorian family might have had for dinner on Christmas,” Peterson said.
The tour is educational, engaging and perfect for families, she said.
“We hope that families are going to walk away talking about the shared experience that they’ve had and that’ll be a nice memory for the kids to look back on and have of their Christmas together,” Peterson said.
Both events will be free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.
“We like to make sure the public gets a chance to come in for free several times a year and see the house all decorated for Christmas,” Peterson said.
The museum will be closed Dec. 15 through March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.