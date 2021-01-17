Although severe winter weather hasn’t hit southcentral Kentucky this year, the city of Bowling Green’s public works department and the Kentucky Department of Transportation are ready for the possibility of snowy and icy roads.
The state Department of Transportation has 16 snow plows in Warren County with nine more available to call, Public Information Officer Wes Watt said. The city’s public works department has 10 large snow plows and 2,200 tons of road salt, Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said.
Winter weather can make some roads more dangerous to drive on than others.
Meredith and Watt noted that bridges are some of the first parts of the road to freeze. Meredith said places with higher elevation will also freeze quicker because they get more wind.
“Shaded areas, particularly on low-volume traffic roads and curves,” Watt said of roads to watch. “Curves cause a lot of problems for people because if there’s ice on it, a lot of times they’re not paying attention and they’re going too fast and they hit a curve real high, and they slide off the roadway.”
When winter weather starts to come in, Watt said the Department of Transportation has a snow and ice team that looks at forecasts and monitors the weather. Meredith said the public works department also looks at the forecast to decide what it will do about any potential winter weather.
“We’re kind of right on the border usually between getting snow and not getting snow and so we have to look at it on an hour-by-hour basis, so we’ll get together as a storm approaches,” Meredith said. “We’ll look at stuff like pavement temperature, we’ll look at forecasts, winds and ... wind chill. We’ll look at if there’s going to be rain before the snow.”
Meredith and Watt said winter weather here can come as late as mid-March.
“It’s been pretty dry, too, lately, so as far as what we expect, it could be anything, and we’re hopefully ready for whatever comes,” Meredith said.
Watt said the Department of Transportation evaluates its snow and ice response each year compared to the previous year and looks for challenges, improvements and new technology.
“We are using a website that is very mobile friendly, and this is used statewide, called goky.ky.gov, and anytime we have our snow and ice response team out treating roads, we can update the map so they are going to let the public know that we are out treating roads,” Watt said. “They can go to that map and look, see what’s going on, and then they can also keep that in mind for if they are planning on being out traveling.”
For traveling during winter weather, Watt and Meredith had lots of advice.
“If the weather is poor and the roads are bad, always leave for your destination early,” Meredith said. “Take your time, focus on the road, put your phone down, pay attention, go slower, know that it takes longer to stop than it does to take off, and so just be safe.”
Meredith also said the city has a priority list of roads it clears, so if you live in a neighborhood it may take some time for your roads to be cleared.
Watt said people need to adjust their driving habits during bad weather.
“People need to warm up their vehicles, they need to make sure their windshields are clear of any ice and snow before taking off,” Watt said. “They need to check their tires. Good tires, good treaded tires can make a big difference when there’s ice and snow on the road.”
