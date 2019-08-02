A road rage incident at a Glasgow shopping center resulted in an arrest.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded Sunday to the incident at Southgate Plaza and determined Jose Antonio Sanchez had brandished a firearm at another motorist.
Sanchez, of Scottsville, was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
