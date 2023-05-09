One man was shot in the leg late Monday afternoon and a suspect was arrested after what law enforcement believe was a road rage incident led to an altercation.
Chase Matthew Welborn, 22, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.
According to an arrest citation, Welborn was accused of firing several shots from outside his home on Moorman Lane, including a shot that struck Max Wyatt in the leg.
Deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. Monday to a report of a road rage incident in the area of Moorman Lane and Yukon Court, learning from dispatchers on the way there that shots had been fired.
Law enforcement saw Wyatt with the gunshot wound and detained Welborn at the scene.
Welborn told deputies he had received a call from his fiancee, who said she had been assaulted during a road rage incident by Wyatt’s wife.
According to an arrest citation, Welborn arrived at the scene and fired three shots in the air from his truck before pulling into his driveway and firing several warning shots in the air and demanded Wyatt multiple times to leave his property.
“Welborn advised when (Wyatt) refused after his several commands, he fired one round from his 9mm Beretta handgun into the tire of Max’s vehicle and then fired a shot into Max’s leg,” Welborn’s arrest citation said. “Welborn did not report that Max assaulted him or even threatened to assault him.”
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said Wyatt’s injury was not life-threatening and he refused treatment at the scene for the wound to his lower leg but later went to a hospital for treatment.
Wyatt told deputies he came to the property to confront Welborn’s fiancee about assaulting his wife, the arrest citation said.
“(Wyatt) advised while he was on the property, he observed Welborn traveling westbound on Moorman Lane while firing shots from his truck,” the citation said.
Once Welborn was on the property, he fired several more shots in the air and then pointed the gun in Wyatt’s face, according to court records.
A bullet hole was found in the driver’s side door of Wyatt’s wife’s vehicle and several shell casings, a firearm and marijuana were seized during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
“People need to be mindful, if you get involved in a road rage incident, the best thing to do is call 911, give your location and a description of the parties that might be the aggressor, pull over into a well-lit or public area and stay in your car with the doors locked,” Hightower said. “It doesn’t help the situation when people get engaged, tempers flare, things escalate and a lot of times it leads to a very unfortunate situation like we had today.”
Welborn was arraigned Tuesday in Warren District Court and is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
He was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.