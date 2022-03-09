Residents of the Alvaton community along U.S. 231 (Scottsville Road), not new to traffic problems, have a new complaint about the heavily traveled road these days.
Work along a two-mile stretch of that road that involves installing what are called Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) configurations at six intersections has resumed after a winter break, limiting traffic flow and creating what some call a dangerous situation for motorists.
One of them, Jack Scott of Bowling Green, drives through the area regularly to visit his mother and describes the road construction as “disorienting and dangerous.”
“Hundreds of orange striped barrels, sudden changes in road access, poor signage as well as equipment and workers have created significant confusion,” Scott said in an email.
Scott’s complaints stem from a $3.5 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project that started last year and is scheduled to be “substantially complete” by the end of the month.
The project being done by Charles Deweese Construction stretches from Dye Ford Road to Mt. Lebanon Church Road and will affect 10 intersections.
Its purpose, according to a KYTC news release, is to improve safety and efficiency in the Alvaton area, which has seen rapid growth in recent years.
Safety improvements include adding the six RCUT intersections and making changes at four other intersections.
An RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight-through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across the intersection will turn right to proceed to a left turn lane provided to make a U-turn.
KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said an RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.
Improvements at intersections not getting an RCUT will be limited to left in and right out only.
KYTC District 3 Chief Engineer Joe Plunk said those changes are aimed at avoiding traffic problems as more vehicles travel on the road.
“Ultimately the goal is to enhance safety and eliminate making direct left turns from the side streets,” Plunk said.
Plunk said left turns from Scottsville Road will be allowed once the project is complete but that left turns from side streets along the two-mile stretch will “become a two-stage movement, which makes it safer.”
For now, though, Plunk acknowledges Scott and other residents who have complained about the construction have some valid points.
Closing intersections and putting up barriers to limit traffic to a single lane in each direction has created a situation that Plunk said “is confusing to people.”
This confusing time, Plunk said, should be short-lived.
“This is the worst time of the entire project,” he said. “This was unavoidable, but it’s only temporary.”
Plunk said each intersection will be closed for a maximum of 14 days, and he said KYTC has installed more electronic signs alerting motorists about the closed intersections.
Meanwhile, Alvaton residents like Scott’s brother Steve Scott said traffic through the area continues to move at a fast clip that can be unsafe when there is only one lane in each direction.
“I haven’t seen any kind of speed reduction,” Steve Scott said.
Plunk said the speed limit through the construction zone has been reduced to 55 mph but can go no lower.
“By law, we’re allowed to lower the speed limit 10 mph below the posted speed limit,” Plunk said. “I know people would like it to be less, but we’re not able to accommodate them.”
Plunk isn’t the only public official hearing complaints about the current state of the Scottsville Road corridor. Warren County Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings said he has heard from a number of residents with questions and concerns, but he urges patience.
“It is a mess right now,” Cummings said. “But give it time. I’ve had several people tell me they’re not happy about it, but I remember when people weren’t happy about the roundabouts either, and those have worked out well.”
That’s the same message that Plunk is trying to get out. He points out that RCUTs are prevalent in many parts of the country and have been successful.
Plunk said RCUTs aren’t new to this area, with one being incorporated into construction of the Southwest Parkway that connects the South Central Industrial Park to Russellville Road.
The intersections off of Scottsville Road getting RCUTs are Mt. Lebanon Church Road, Ivy Farms Street, Nob Hill Road/Collett Bridge Road, Phil Moore Park entrance, Village Way and Dye Ford Road.
Roads where the intersections with Scottsville Road will be restricted to a left-turn-in, right-turn-in and right-turn-out only are Greta Drive, Wilson Road, Drake Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.