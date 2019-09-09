Smoothie King employees reported that a man tried to rob the business Saturday night.
A Bowling Green Police Department report said two employees described the robber as a white man wearing a neon orange shirt, khaki pants and a hat. They also said the man had no teeth.
An employee said the unknown man entered the store about 5 p.m. Saturday and started asking questions about the business. He left the store but returned two hours later.
At that time, one of the employees said the man asked for a water, got it and sat down. The employee said she had her back to the counter when the man came around, flashed a gun in his waistband and demanded money.
The other employee, who was in the back of the business, was told over her headset to come to the front of the store, and the man walked the two employees to the back of the store where the safe was.
When they reached the money drawer, one of the employees grabbed it, threw it into the safe and closed the safe, and both employees ran out the back of the store toward Big Lots, according to police records.
When they called police, they reported the man was still inside the store, and officers detained a man who was found sitting alone in the business.
The employees were brought back to Smoothie King but told police the man who had been detained was not the suspect and that he was there to fill out an application, police records show.
Police were able to view video surveillance footage of the incident.
