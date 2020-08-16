A 37-year-old man from Rockfield faces attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges after he allegedly drove at police officers responding to a reported theft on West 10th Avenue early Sunday morning.
Joseph D. Compton, who sustained a gunshot wound by police as he fled the scene, was later found at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital seeking treatment.
Compton was treated and released from the hospital to be taken into police custody.
He faces one charge of attempted murder of a police officer and one charge of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).
He has been lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail, according to Kentucky State Police Post 3, which conducted the investigation.
According to an earlier news release from Kentucky State Police Post 3, the shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, when Bowling Green Police Department officers were responding to a reported theft on West 10th Avenue.
After arriving on the scene, the release said, officers approached two people identified as suspects in the theft. One suspect reportedly got behind the wheel of a silver Ford passenger car and drove the vehicle toward the officers, “at which time shots were fired,” police said.
Both individuals have been located and are now in police custody, police said.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the responding officers were not injured.
