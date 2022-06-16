Brooke Knight, Rockfield Elementary School’s assistant principal since 2015, was announced as the school’s next principal Wednesday.
Prior to her role as an assistant principal, Knight was curriculum coordinator at Oakland Elementary School and taught at Plano Elementary School, according to a news release from Warren County Public Schools.
She earned a Masters of Arts and Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, where she is currently enrolled in its doctoral program. She expects to earn a doctorate in educational leadership in 2024.
“I have enjoyed the opportunity to observe Mrs. Knight’s development as an administrator at Rockfield during the past several years; her experience will serve her well in leading Rockfield forward,” Rob Clayton, superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, said in a news release.
“I am confident in her ability to build upon the tradition and success at Rockfield and her commitment to students will be evident in her leadership approach,” Clayton said.
Knight will take over principal responsibilities and duties starting July 1.
“I am thankful to Superintendent Clayton and the Rockfield SBDM council for the honor to serve as principal at Rockfield Elementary,” Knight said in a release. “I am truly blessed to work with a wonderful family of educators who possess a love for kids as well as a personal kinship which supplies unwavering support.”