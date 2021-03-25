A man charged with assaulting another man who is accused of killing his father saw his case proceed to a grand jury.
Bradley Heard, 37, of Rockfield, is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 14 stabbing of Daniel Moore.
Moore, 35, of Greensburg, is accused of fatally shooting Heard's father, Russell Heard, 74, during a confrontation on the Heards' property and is charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Bradley Heard was shot three times by Moore during the incident, according to Kentucky State Police.
On Wednesday in Warren District Court, a public defender was appointed to represent Bradley Heard after he told Warren District Judge John Brown that he would be unable to retain Dennie Hardin, who is representing him in an unrelated criminal case.
KSP Detective Courtney Milam testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday that Daniel Moore traveled to the Heards' property on Galloways Mill Road with his sister and her boyfriend Feb. 14.
"They were allegedly trying to locate a female named Kenzie Simpson who had allegedly stolen a handgun from Daniel Moore," Milam said.
Witnesses reported that Moore had announced himself and yelled for Bradley Heard to come out of the house, according to Milam.
"Bradley came out with a large knife in his right hand charging at Daniel Moore," Milam said.
Moore received a stab wound to his left shoulder, then reportedly fired three shots at Bradley Heard and a round at Russell Heard, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bradley Heard was taken to The Medical Center for treatment and was released March 16, at which point he was served with a warrant charging him with first-degree assault.
Moore was located by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in a truck on Russellville Road driven by his sister, en route to a hospital, Milam said.
Milam said pictures at the scene showed the windows of the house were covered, so Heard could not see out of the house before he allegedly charged at Moore.
"According to witnesses on scene, Daniel Moore did have his firearm out," Milam said. "It was pointed at the ground in front of his belt buckle."
Witnesses reported that Moore did not point his gun at anybody when he arrived, Milam said.
Brown found probable cause that a crime was committed, bound the case over to the grand jury and kept Heard's bond at $100,000 cash. Heard remains in Warren County Regional Jail.
