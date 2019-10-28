With only a few days left until Halloween, an array of spooky, fun festivities will be happening around the area.
The third annual D93’s Rockin' Trick or Treat event will be Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. More than 50 businesses and organizations, such as Wendy’s of Bowling Green, Kids on the Block and BGMU, will set up candy booths for trick-or-treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until all the candy is gone.
There will be more than 100,000 pieces of candy at the event, said Tony Rose, morning show host for D93 WDNS-FM.
“It's a communitywide, free, family-friendly and fun event,” Rose said.
In the previous two years, Rockin’ Trick or Treat was at Greenwood Mall. This year will be the event's first at Bowling Green Ballpark, which organizers believe will allow more people to come out and enjoy the event.
There will be a costume contest for kids and, about 6:15 p.m. after trick-or-treating, the “spooky classic” movie "Beetlejuice," presented by the Stuff the Bus Foundation, will be shown on the Bowling Green Hot Rods' video board.
“People can kind of have a picnic under the starts and get to watch the movie,” Rose said.
“With the way the weather is starting to look on actual Halloween, if people want to make sure they get an event outdoors, this might be their last chance to get an outdoor event,” Rose said, referencing forecasts that call for rain Thursday.
Meanwhile, people seeking more opportunities to get candy before Thursday's Halloween night may visit a variety of Trunk or Treat events.
The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting its first Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BGPD headquarters at 911 Kentucky St. The event will feature a number of emergency vehicles for children to interact with, according to the event's Facebook page.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will host its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event at Kummer Little Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Proceeds from the event will benefit Bowling Green Special Olympics.
Meanwhile, an annual screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” hosted by Western Kentucky University’s Campus Activities Board, will be presented at the Capitol Arts Center on Thursday night. The screening will be performed with a shadow cast and begins at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at www.theskypac.com/shows.
On the night of Halloween, the city of Bowling Green recommends that residents trick or treat between 5 and 7:30 p.m.
