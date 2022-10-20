Rockin' Trick or Treat returns to original format By ANN MARIE DOTSON amdotson@bgdailynews.com Ann Marie Dotson Author email Oct 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Marcus Bey, 10 of Bowling Green is dressed as Carl Fredricksen from the movie "Up" during the 2019 Rockin' Trick or Treat at Bowling Green Ballpark. Daily News file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Witches, ghosts and goblins will soon take over the Bowling Green Ballpark as Rockin’ Trick or Treat will return to its original format for the first time since 2019.Crocker Law Firm is partnering with D93 WDNS for the free event on Oct. 27, with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.“We kept the event going in an alternative way during the pandemic when we needed to honor social distancing,” said Cyndi Crocker of Crocker Law Firm. During the pandemic, she said a movie was shown and children were handed a bag of candy.“We are really excited about getting back to our original format of actual trick or treating,” Crocker said. “It’s just so much fun.”She said that this year, between 50 to 60 businesses and local organizations will set up tables and hand out candy. Before the event was held at the ballpark, it took place at Greenwood Mall, but Crocker said they soon outgrew the mall.She said it is easier to organize the event at the ballpark because there is ample room, a single entrance and plenty of parking.“We love having the event at the ballpark because it is all-inclusive,” she said.She said that accessibility for strollers and wheelchairs and access to bathrooms and concessions makes it the perfect event for people of all ages.And of course, everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes.“We enjoy seeing the kids dress up,” Crocker said. “And we want everyone to come out, be comfortable and have a good time.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKentucky Grand Hotel to be soldWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsLandrey Paige BashamHenkel identified as source of Lost River sudsBG man dies in Barren I-65 crashMan pleads guilty to role in Burch jewelry heistFederal appeals court restores lawsuit against WKUNorma Jean PhelpsLouLou AreephanthuChild in horse-drawn vehicle dies in Barren crash Images Videos State News Kentucky House candidate disqualified over filing error Funding to assist economic development projects in Kentucky Indiana remains found in 2004 identified as Louisville man Kentucky's new Trail Town: Burkesville in Cumberland County Former Justice secretary, lawmaker indicted on rape charge National News AP News Summary at 12:26 p.m. EDT Amazon faces $1B class action lawsuit in the UK over Buy Box 'Chinese chorizo' honors fusion of two cultures in Arizona Lucinda Williams' memoir of childhood, career out April 23 US stocks rise as big earnings week continues, Tesla slides POLITICAL NEWS Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge Padilla faces a familiar foe in bid for full US Senate term Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView