Snow, and arctic temps, hit region on Christmas weekend
Those across southcentral Kentucky hoping for a white Christmas had their wish fulfilled. A snow-producing front moved into southcentral Kentucky on Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to the Kentucky Mesonet, temperatures in Warren County plummeted from around 49 degrees noon Thursday to -4 Friday morning. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)

Tuesday's Bowling Green City Commission meeting in large part focused on discussion of the rolling power blackouts caused by frigid temperatures that hit much of the country on Christmas weekend.

