Tuesday's Bowling Green City Commission meeting in large part focused on discussion of the rolling power blackouts caused by frigid temperatures that hit much of the country on Christmas weekend.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities General Manager Mark Iverson made a presentation explaining how the blackouts came to be.
It was the "temperature variance that really was the big part of this event," he said, noting that the temperatures dropped more than 50 degrees in less than 24 hours to below 0.
Among the immediate impacts were 16 water main breaks in the city.
"That's a lot to ask" of BGMU employees tasked with repaving them in the frigid conditions, Iverson said. "But they do it all the time."
While much of that work was unnoticed, it was the rolling blackouts that gained attention across much of the Southeast, where TVA provides power to local utilities. It was TVA that requested that utilities enact the blackouts.
Iverson pointed to the failure of the Texas power grid several years ago during a heat wave as the worst-case scenario.
"You don't want to find yourself in a collapsed grid," Iverson said.
TVA has a contractual requirement to provide needed power to BGMU and other utility customers, Iverson said.
To produce that power, TVA has a diverse portfolio, including nuclear, coal, natural gas and hydro-electric plants.
Iverson said many social media comments on the demise of coal plants as being the source of the power shortage "was not really true." He said the recently retired coal plants were well beyond their useful life.
Iverson said TVA can purchase power from other entries and has reserve power capacity.
However, the Friday morning of Christmas weekend, TVA lost two large reserve power generation units. And as the arctic-like temperatures descended over a large portion of the country, other utilities did not have spare power capacity to tap into.
In that situation, TVA put into effect a rarely used effort called the Emergency Load Curtailment Program, which resulted in local utilities putting into effect the rolling blackouts.
"Nobody likes to have to curtail load," said Iverson, who apologized for the inconvenience. But the temporary power cuts were "a much better condition (than) a collapsed electric grid."
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott praised BGMU for what he said was "great communication" during the weekend.
Iverson said in response to those who asked that they be given a heads up on when and where the blackouts would be enacted that it was difficult to do so while "in the midst of dealing with it ... we could have done it a little bit better" communicating that information.
Alcott, however said that "information became readily available" for those who looked for it.
Also Tuesday, city commissioners approved on a second and final reading a rezoning application from agriculture to multi-family residential for 16.2 acres along Russellville Road between Memphis Junction Road and John D. Jones Road.
The rezoning is expected to lead to 140 apartments on property owned by John Ridley. The application by Wabuck Development Company calls for internal sidewalks and no buildings taller than two stories. It also calls for repair or protection of sinkholes on the property and for preservation of an existing historic spring.