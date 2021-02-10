The Historic RailPark and Train Museum will host Romance at the RailPark for the seventh year in a row. Reservations can be made now for dinner and a movie on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
The funds raised from the event go toward the maintenance of the Historic RailPark and Train Museum.
“Proceeds from this event will be used to help fund our railcar restoration efforts,” said Jamie Johnson, executive director of the Historic RailPark and Train Museum. “While we have many railcar projects in the works right now, the next significant project will be the installation of new carpet in our Towering Pine sleeper car, which is also one of the cars guests can reserve for Romance at the RailPark.”
The event will include live music, poetry readings from Fountain Square Players, dinner inside the restored railcars and a movie in the private theater. Guests will also receive a complimentary keepsake photo.
“Fountain Square Players will host the poetry reading of an original production of ‘Stage of Love’ held in our Grand Lobby,” Johnson said. “This year’s live music will include singing. We’ll also be showing the 2010 Valentine’s Day film in our private theater.”
Reservations can be made for groups of two, four or six guests. There are multiple reservation time slots for each day.
Reservations must be made in advance. Spots are expected to be sold out soon.
“Because we are operating at reduced capacity, the sellout will likely happen sooner than in years past,” Johnson said.
When making reservations, guests can choose their dinner and dessert options, as well as additional appetizers and roses. Cambridge Market & Cafe is the caterer for dinner, Gigi’s Cupcakes is providing dessert and Reid’s Livery Winery is hosting a cash wine bar.
The seventh annual Romance at the RailPark event will mimic the past six years, although new safety precautions will be implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are taking every precaution possible to host a safe event,” Johnson said. “Capacity has been reduced to 50%, all staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and guests will be required to wear masks. We are also offering a takeout option for people that want to support our museum but do not feel safe getting out.”
– Reservations can be made at https://www. historicrailpark.com.
