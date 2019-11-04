Just days before the start of its winter season, Bowling Green’s Room in the Inn homeless ministry has a new home.
A coalition of some two dozen local churches that provide shelter and meals to the homeless, Room in the Inn will operate out of the former Red Door Puzzle Rooms business at 1033 U.S. 31-W By-Pass when its season begins Nov. 15.
The new location will serve as a central meeting place where those needing shelter can gather each evening before being transported to one of the churches that serve as host sites on a rotating schedule.
It takes the place of the Grace Place building on East 11th Avenue that served as Room in the Inn headquarters last winter before the discovery of structural issues caused the nonprofit to look for a new home.
“We’re good to go with a new place,” said Sharli Rogers, Room in the Inn coordinator. “We have a short-term lease, but we hope to make that our permanent home.”
Rogers said the new site, which had been home to Theo Walton Plumbing in the past and is still owned by the Walton family, has advantages over Grace Place.
At 3,000 square feet, it’s nearly triple the size of the space Room in the Inn was able to use at Grace Place.
“We were kind of outgrowing that space,” Rogers said. “This one has space we can use as classrooms, and it has a full kitchen and a washer-and-dryer hookup. We’re excited about it. We’ll have space to do all the things we’ve been doing and have some options we didn’t have before.”
Started six years ago, the local Room in the Inn ministry has expanded beyond its core mission of providing meals and a place to sleep. Rogers said the nonprofit had started providing counseling and help with finding employment.
“We had a partnership with LifeSkills two days a week last year,” she said. “They would come to us and the homeless people could meet with a therapist and get more stabilized.”
Rogers was starting to doubt if such programs for the homeless could continue, then she heard from the Walton family.
“After I read in the paper about Room in the Inn needing space, I called and left a message that we had property available,” Joanne Walton said. “I’m excited that they’ll be there. They want to try to help the homeless, and I think that’s just wonderful.”
The new space comes at a time when Room in the Inn is continuing to grow. Rogers said the program used 66 percent more beds last year than the previous year. The ministry served 127 people last year and provided 2,300 bed nights.
In order to accommodate such growth, Rogers said the nonprofit that started as part of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of South Central Kentucky must find more churches and more operating funds for a program that runs from Nov. 15 through March 15.
She said the growth in the homeless population is making it harder to find enough beds, even with more than 20 churches participating.
“We know there will be nights when we’ll have to turn people away,” she said.
“Our plan is to reach out to all (church) congregations in the Bowling Green area,” Rogers said. “If they’re not able to be a host church, maybe they can help us financially through special offerings.”
More information about Room in the Inn can be found at roomintheinnbg.org.
