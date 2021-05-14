The Bowling Green Rose Society will present its Diamond Anniversary rose show from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22.
The show, which will be at American Legion Post 23 on Dishman Lane, will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the society’s founding. This will be the 57th annual rose show and the first since 2019, rose show co-chair Mary Ann Hext said.
The event is free to the public and will include horticulture, arrangement and photography exhibits. Hext said attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the variations of roses that grow throughout Bowling Green and Kentucky.
“The roses grown in Kentucky have different features than the roses that are grown in California,” Hext said.
The show will have a competitive element as well. Members of rose societies in Louisville and Nashville will perform against rosarians from Warren County. The rose society will give an award for Best of Show, and other rosarians can be certified as a Queen, King and Princess.
Hext said the rose society is looking forward to hosting the rosarians because there were only a few rose shows last year.
“We want to share our love of roses with people in the community,” Hext said. “We love to share what we know about roses.”
The Bowling Green Rose Society received charter membership from the American Rose Society on Jan. 1, 1961, Hext said. The first rose show was Sept. 30 that year.
The Bowling Green Rose Society rose show has been held annually every year since 1961 except in two years when there were late freezes and last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another Warren County rose organization will host a flower show later this year, Hext said. The Cardinal Council of Garden Clubs’ flower show will be from 1 to 6 p.m. June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.