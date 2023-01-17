Ross Medical Education Center, located in Bowling Green’s Ashley Center at 1751 Scottsville Road since 2010, is making plans to move to smaller quarters.
A Michigan-based company founded in 1969 and converted to a nonprofit organization in 2021, Ross was approved last Thursday by the Warren County Board of Adjustments for a move to the Rockingham Medical Plaza near Bowling Green High School.
The three-story building at 1724 Rockingham Ave. is home to seven medical practices but has room on the first floor for Ross to conduct classes.
It will be a smaller space for Ross, but a company representative said that ties in with plans to reduce the school’s offerings.
“We’re downsizing, eliminating some programs,” said Chileshe Mulenga, director of facilities for Ross. “We’ll keep our best-performing programs, like medical assistant.”
The Ross website lists eight health care programs – medical assistant, dental assistant, nursing assistant, nursing, occupational therapy assistant, practical nursing, veterinary assistant and veterinary technician – and six more online administrative-type programs as part of its curriculum offered at 43 locations across eight states.
The school’s application for a conditional-use permit was approved unanimously by the seven-member board of adjustments, despite concerns about parking at the Rockingham site.
Mulenga assured the board members that the 81 parking spaces will be adequate. The school will operate morning, afternoon and evening sessions, he said, with no more than 24 students and “three or four staff” at each session.
The Bowling Green school is one of four locations Ross has in Kentucky, with the others being in Erlanger, Hopkinsville and Owensboro.
The Ross CUP was one of five approved by the board of adjustments last Thursday. The others:
•St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Diocese of Owensboro approved for constructing an auxiliary parking lot across the street from the church and school located at 416 and 434 Church Avenue.
•Kalli Transberg and Brandon Panchyshyn approved for operating a hair salon out of a home at 1825 Bristow Road.
•Gabrielle Bush of Cason’s Cove Property Holdings approved for operating a short-term rental at 3140 Plano Road.
•Ronald L. Moore and Deborah A. Moore approved for operating a short-term rental at 2262 Lodge Hall Road.
