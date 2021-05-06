Logan County Attorney Joe Ross has been selected to serve on the Kentucky Attorney General's Search Warrant Task Force.
Announced Thursday by Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the task force will review the search warrant process in the state and develop best practices for the safe and effective execution of search warrants.
Ross was one of 18 members selected to serve on the task force, which includes members of the judiciary, legislators, law enforcement, local officials, prosecutors, the public advocate, a representative from the NAACP and citizen members.
Ross is representing the Kentucky County Attorneys Association on the task force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.