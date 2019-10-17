Nick Lubala, a fifth grader at Warren Elementary School, stepped into a sporty pair of sneakers Wednesday, joining dozens of other students who received new shoes and socks through the Bowling Green Rotary Club.
“It’s good for sports, for running,” Nick said.
His little brother, Andy Kabungulu, also received a new pair of kicks and socks to match.
For Bob Kleier, a Rotary Club member who chairs the club’s annual shoe and sock drive, there’s nothing like watching students tear open boxes and slip on a pair of shoes just for them.
“These are straight off the shelf from Shoe Carnival,” Kleier said.
The club also works with Auburn Hosiery, which Kleier said donated 600 socks this year.
For several years now, the Rotary Club has coordinated and sponsored the effort. Warren Elementary is just the first school that will benefit.
A total of 300 shoes will be distributed between Warren, Dishman-McGinnis and Lost River elementary schools, with that last donation made possible with support from the Ridley and Hull Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.
On Wednesday, Warren Elementary students rushed to tables in their school’s library in a mad dash to pick out boxes marked with their names. Their feet were measured beforehand to get the right fit.
Year after year, Kleier enjoys watching students’ faces light up after receiving the gifts. “It really is just to see the look on the kid’s face. Pure and simple,” he said.
Warren Elementary Principal Jennifer Jenkins spent part of her afternoon sorting boxes and helping students into their new shoes.
“Part of educating students is also to make sure that their basic needs are being met,” Jenkins said.
Many of Warren Elementary’s students are English learners and, according to the Kentucky School Report Card, more than 90 percent are economically disadvantaged.
With the basic need for suitable footwear met, “in turn, our teachers and our students can do what they need to do to be successful at school,” she said.
Students at Lost River Elementary are set to receive their shoes and socks Friday.
