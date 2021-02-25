As part of its Flags for Kids program, the Bowling Green Rotary Club donated $900 to Lost River Cave on Wednesday that will be used to install a nature-based seesaw in the Monticello Banking Co. Nature Explore Playscape.
Lost River Cave Director of Development Katie Cielinski said the improvement to the playground is intended to encourage teamwork, communication and social interaction while improving physical fitness in the children who visit the playground.
“Given the draw of technology, keeping kids engaged outdoors is critical and challenging,” Cielinski said. “Having the addition of the Rotary seesaw will add a new element of interest to this well-loved nature-based playscape.”
Cielinski said more than 5,000 children visited Lost River Cave on school field trips during the 2018-19 academic year, and most spent time in the playscape for the physical and mental health benefits it provides.
Thousands of other children visit the playscape every year as Cielinski said their parents, grandparents and guardians know how important it is to connect their kids to nature.
“Lost River Cave is here and ready to welcome students and teachers back as soon as field trips resume,” Cielinski said. “The timeline for installation is pending, and we are very excited to offer it to the community thanks to the Rotary Flags for Kids program. Providing the park to the community free of charge takes a massive team effort, and we are thrilled to have the Rotary on the team making that possible.”
Representing the Rotary Club on Wednesday were members Gayla Warner and Travis Keller.
“This is our first really big year,” Warner said of the club’s Flags for Kids program. “We have over $10,000 we are giving away to nonprofits who benefit children in our area.”
Through annual fees, the Flags for Kids program raises funds for children’s charities and nonprofits in the Bowling Green area, with each subscriber in a neighborhood paying $30 to the Rotary Club in exchange for a 10-foot flagstaff and flag installed in front of their residence on six holidays of the year.
Warner said the program is “growing by leaps and bounds” as more than 300 flags are in the club’s subscription service for Memorial Day this year.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented