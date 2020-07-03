The Rotary Club of Bowling Green has expanded its programming to include a Solo Rotary Flag program for individuals who don’t live in a neighborhood participating in Rotary’s existing Flags for Kids program.
Dan Cherry, chairman of the Rotary Flags for Kids program, said the project began in his neighborhood, where he said 40 of 42 homeowners raise flags for the six major flag-flying holidays of the year: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day and Veterans Day.
“There are a few of our residents that for various reasons, don’t want to be a part of it and that’s OK, but when the flags fly in our neighborhood it really does make a wonderful statement, so it serves this purpose,” Cherry said.
Cherry said it’s been about three and a half years since he began the project in his neighborhood. After the first year, he pitched the idea of expanding to other neighborhoods to the Rotary Club of Bowling Green and volunteered to lead the effort.
Through annual fees, the Rotary Flags for Kids program raises funds for children’s charities in the Bowling Green area, with each subscriber in a neighborhood paying $30 to the Rotary Club in exchange for a 10-foot flagstaff and flag installed in front of their residence on the six holidays of the year.
“We’re excited about the interest that people are showing, and it seems like every holiday we have other neighborhoods calling me up and indicating an interest in doing it,” Cherry said.
Cherry said the new solo flag program was established for individual homes for a fee of $75.
In exchange, Rotary members provide the flag and staff, install an underground sleeve for the staff at the location chosen by the purchasing homeowner and deliver the flag and staff to the homeowner.
Display, storage and maintenance of the flag is the responsibility of the homeowner.
“We’re real proud of the success we’ve had so far and we look forward to, particularly at the end of this calendar year, making some significant contributions to local charities that benefit children,” Cherry said.
– For more information about participating in the Rotary flag programs, email rotaryflagsforkids@gmail.com.
