Rounds of showers and storms will result from a parade of disturbances that are expected to move northeast over the area Wednesday through Halloween.
The greatest timeframe to see the wet stuff will be Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. As we dry out, winds will howl out of the northwest, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures through trick-or-treating, with wind chills in the 30s. Total rain amounts are expected to range between 1-3 inches for most.
For more detailed forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com
- Wednesday: High 67˚/Low 51˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Thursday: High 60˚/Low 56˚ Showers/Storms likely
- Friday: High 49˚/Low 34˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 51˚/Low 27˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 55˚/Low 30˚ Mostly Sunny
