After a three-day hearing concluded Feb. 16, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital’s plans for a second Bowling Green location rest with Frankfort Administrative Hearing Officer Brian Baugh.
Baugh heard arguments Feb. 14-16 in Greenview’s application for a certificate of need that would allow the affiliate of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare to build a 72-bed acute care hospital near Lovers Lane.
At the conclusion of that hearing, Baugh issued an order that the parties to the hearing (Greenview, Med Center Health and Interventional Pain Specialists) submit their final findings of fact and conclusions by March 24 and said that he would issue a decision on the application March 31.
The new hospital, according to Greenview’s CON application with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, would be in addition to the existing Greenview facility on Ashley Circle but would not mean an addition to Greenview’s allotment of 211 beds.
The proposed new hospital, to be called TriStar Greenview Regional East Hospital, would be a 238,405-square-foot facility located on a 30-acre tract adjacent to the Greenview Surgery Center and Graves Gilbert Clinic offices at 484 Golden Autumn Way.
Its 72 beds would be transferred from the existing Greenview Hospital, leaving that 50-year-old facility with licensure for 139 beds.
With no application for additional beds, Greenview was granted a “non-substantive” review in which the burden of proof for denying the application rests with the parties opposing the CON.
Among the facts brought out in the hearing were statistics from the 2020 Kentucky hospital utilization and service report that shows Greenview with a comparatively low occupancy rate of 27.2%.
Representatives of Greenview or its parent company, when asked, didn’t provide rationale for an expansion in size despite the low occupancy rate but did provide some reasoning in its CON application.
“In order to meet the future demands and needs of the service area population as it grows and ages, Greenview must address a number of significant plant deficiencies at its current hospital,” the application said.
The application points out that the existing Greenview facility was built in 1972, making it difficult to meet current requirements for certain services.
“There have been numerous recent changes in code requirements for hospital pharmacy and lab operations that are difficult to meet within an outdated facility,” according to the application.
Expanding the existing hospital to conform to new guidelines for room sizes and to meet the expectation of all private rooms is not possible, the application said.
The application’s narrative indicates that expanding the existing hospital’s footprint is impossible “when a facility is landlocked and limited from expanding on an already-congested and landlocked campus.”
Greenview also made the case during the hearing that its request for a second location has precedent.
Documents submitted by Greenview point out that four Kentucky hospitals – Baptist Health in Lexington, St. Elizabeth in northern Kentucky, University of Kentucky Healthcare and Norton Hospital in Louisville – have been approved for certificates of need to establish satellite locations that involve transferring beds.
Greenview also submitted letters of support from a number of local physicians and from former Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
Given Bowling Green’s continuing growth, Wilkerson wrote, “I fully support the approval of TriStar’s application to establish a state-of-the-art second hospital in a highly accessible and growing area of Warren County.”
Representatives of HCA Healthcare, a for-profit corporation that owns and operates more than 180 hospitals across 21 states, did not provide information about any possible expansion of services arising out of this second location.
One service missing from Greenview’s offerings since 2006 is obstetrics, but the CON application didn’t mention resurrecting that service.
Greenview and HCA Healthcare do seem willing to make a sizable investment in building the new facility.
The property along Lovers Lane was purchased from local businessman David Sears for $15.3 million, and the projected cost to build the new hospital is $350 million.
“For them to be willing to invest in Bowling Green with a $350 million facility speaks well of them,” Sears said. “The need for a new health care facility is long overdue. We have two great hospitals, but to have a new state-of-the-art facility would be great.”
Med Center Health officials participating in the CON hearing didn’t necessarily question the need for Greenview to build a new facility but did question the need for three hospital campuses in Bowling Green.
“Med Center Health does not oppose Greenview’s construction of a replacement hospital,” said a statement released by Med Center Health management. “However, we are questioning the need for Greenview to continue operating its facility on Ashley Circle after it opens its new hospital.”
This isn’t the first time Greenview has applied to the CHFS for an expansion of its services in recent years.
Since 2018, Greenview has been attempting through its Southern Kentucky Ambulance Service affiliate to get state approval for a ground ambulance service to compete with Med Center Health’s Med Center EMS.
In 2021, Greenview applied to establish a freestanding emergency department on the first floor of Graves Gilbert Clinic on Park Street, near the emergency department at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Both applications have met with resistance from Med Center Health, and both remain unresolved.