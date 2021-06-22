Runner retires after 28 years on planning commission

Perhaps no one has had more of a front-row seat to witness Warren County’s rapid growth than Velma Runner.
And now the longtime member of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County is handing that seat to someone else.
Runner, who was appointed as a county representative to the planning commission in 1993 while the late Basil Griffin was judge-executive, is ending a 28-year tenure on the commission at the end of June and presided over her last meeting as chairperson Thursday.
“Ephram White was a magistrate then, and he asked me if I’d be interested in serving on the planning commission,” recalled Runner, 70. “I filled an unexpired term, then (Mike) Buchanon was elected judge-executive and re-appointed me.”
Those reappointments to four-year terms kept coming, but now Runner believes the time has come to step down.
“I just decided it was time,” said Runner, a Louisville native who moved to Warren County in 1984. “In the past few years I’ve had some health issues. I think it’s time to let younger people come in and do this.”
Runner joined the planning commission when Warren County’s population was less than 80,000 and many of the manufacturers and other employers that have boosted that figure to more than 135,000 weren’t even around.
Runner and her fellow commissioners have helped guide that growth, making decisions on rezonings and other issues that have kept Bowling Green’s commercial and residential sectors on an upward trajectory.
It hasn’t always been easy.
“People can get pretty mad at you,” said Runner, who recalled the rezoning controversies involving the Kentucky Transpark industrial park in the early years of her tenure as among the most contentious.
Those meetings attracted so much interest, said planning commission attorney Hamp Moore, that they had to be held at the Bowling Green Junior High School auditorium.
“The most trying part of the whole thing was the Transpark hearings,” Runner said. “They were long hearings. That was the most controversial issue we dealt with.”
Runner’s role in guiding the planning commission through those types of heated hearings was important, Moore said.
“She had a credibility because of her ability to easily make folks feel like they were being heard,” Moore said. “She had a real talent for that, and that’s important.”
Dealing with residents who are opposed to developments that come before the planning commission has been something that Runner takes seriously.
“The thing I have tried to do is remain as neutral as I could during the meetings,” she said. “These are serious issues for the property owners. I don’t want them to think I’m an advocate for the developer. I tried to be as polite as I could be and let them know that they’re being heard.”
She has succeeded in that goal, according to planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson.
“Velma is such a great leader, and she has the perfect calm demeanor in the face of adversity,” Peterson said. “She has been through many long hearings involving issues like the Transpark and the motorsports park.
“She was a calm facilitator of those meetings. That will be greatly missed.”
The feeling is mutual, Runner says.
“I’ve enjoyed being on the commission,” she said. “It makes you feel like you’re part of the community. They’ve been good to me at the commission, and I’m grateful for that.”
The planning commission will elect a new chairperson at its July 15 meeting, and Runner’s spot as a county representative on the commission will soon be filled by fiscal court.