For the first time in nearly two years, Bowling Green’s Russell Sims Aquatic Center will reopen to the public this Memorial Day weekend, with hours from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher said maximum capacity at the community water park will be limited to 750 people until at least June 11. Masks are not required upon entry.
The water park was last open at the end of summer in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced the site’s closure for the entirety of 2020.
“It’s a unique recreation site in the state. We are definitely excited with Memorial Day coming,” Belcher said. “This will be an interesting challenge for us with COVID-19 still offering some hurdles, but we are looking forward to serving the community once again.”
Belcher previously told the Daily News in March that the reopening date would be dependent on lifeguard availability for the summer. He said Wednesday morning that they now have the appropriate number of lifeguards needed to operate Russell Sims daily.
Belcher said hours of operation will be noon to 6 p.m. Sundays to Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The door charge for adults (age 16 and over) is $8 per person, youth (ages 3 to 15) is $5 and children (ages 2 and under) is $2.
Hours and pricing are subject to change during the season. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a guardian or a chaperone at least 16 years old.
Similar to normal circumstances, the center will be open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Before temporarily closing in 2020, the site brought in 75,000 visitors each year.
The park may close or suspend operations due to inclement weather and sanitation concerns. Weather and infectious disease suspensions are a minimum of 30 minutes.
Since the center was last open, the city has installed a new filtration system.
Other renovations, such as a new entry building and larger bathrooms to handle larger crowds, have also been added in recent years.
Visit bgky.org/bgpr/aquatics to view the complete summer schedule and other daily announcements for the Russell Sims Aquatic Center.