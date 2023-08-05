Excess water usage thanks to a leak on the pool deck is the culprit behind the Russell Sims Aquatic Center’s truncated 2023 season.
“Our water usage is showing us that this is a leak that needs to be addressed,” said Brent Belcher, director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. “The only reason we know is because of water usage. This isn’t a sinkhole. This is a water leak.”
The city announced July 20 that the pool would close for repairs beginning Aug. 7.
Belcher said the decision to close the pool early, which is usually open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, cut 15 operating days out of the season.
He explained that 15 days and 15 operating days are two different measurements. Once school starts back up in early August, the pool reverts solely to weekend use, so finishing out the full schedule into September means the leak would be sitting unaddressed for much longer than a 15-day span.
“We would have a prevalent water leak that we’re not addressing that is obviously running up expenditures at the end of the season,” Belcher said. “In our opinion, it’s better to go ahead and address the leak now before the cost continues to rise higher and higher.”
Belcher said there is water coming through the concrete seam of the sidewalk by the pool. He said the leak is evident when the water is filtering, comparing the situation to a toilet that won't stop running.
“To be honest with you, that’s how every water leak shows itself,” he said. “There’s tons of water lines underneath that pool to get to the actual pool. When it gets exposed, that’s where the water comes out at. We’re going to open it up at that spot, and that will tell us where to go from there.”
Belcher said similar repairs were done before the 2022 season and that it’s “not uncommon” for plumbing issues to develop in a pool that just turned 23 years old. They just normally show themselves after the summer ends.
“This is normal, this is to be expected and it’s happened before,” he said. “We’ve done repairs as time goes on, but this (leak) developed during the pool season.”
Belcher said his department will try to do the majority of repairs in-house. He said he couldn't go into cost estimates yet, but said he doesn't anticipate the repairs to come at a major price.
“Now, if going through this the diagnosis comes out to be a little bit larger than that, I guess we’ll have to deal with it at the time,” Belcher said. “But with the information right now, we don’t anticipate that happening.”
He said season pass holders were contacted about the closure and given an opportunity for a 2024 season discount or a partial refund.
Cameron Levis, special populations coordinator for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, said some of the adaptive events scheduled for the pool later in August will still happen.
"The triathlon on Aug. 20 is still taking place. We're still doing that at the pool," Levis said. "Our adaptive water sports luau, we were able to reschedule that for Aug. 21."
Belcher said his team toughed it out for as long as they could, “but it got to the point where we just felt like it was the most economical thing to do for the city, to go ahead and address it now and not let this carry forward."