The reopening date for the Russell Sims Aquatic Center at Preston Miller Park is still undetermined, but the city is aiming for Memorial Day weekend.
Bowling Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher said the department is still going through the process for hiring staff and lifeguard positions at the center.
Belcher said 25 to 30 lifeguards will be needed. Eight are on duty at all times during open hours, and 15 are needed per day.
“It’s too early to say,” Belcher said Tuesday on when Russell Sims will reopen. “ ... We could make a decision as early as next week.”
The water park was last open in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, the center is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and draws as many as 75,000 visitors each year.
The department has been overseeing lifeguard recertification registration since mid-March.
The last lifeguard recertification class will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the center. Interested individuals must pay a $50 fee and register at playbgpr.ngky.org.
However, class fees are waived for potential waterpark employees.
Pre-registration is required, and each class is limited to 10 people.
Potential lifeguards must pass a prerequisite skills check and must also pass a CPR/first aid skills check, a lifeguarding skills review and a written test.
Since the center was last open, the city has installed a new filtration system. Other renovations, such as a new entry building and larger bathrooms to handle larger crowds, have also been added in recent years.
Belcher said that no matter when opening day occurs this season, the center will still be scheduled to close around Labor Day weekend.
