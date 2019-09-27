RUSSELLVILLE – As she stepped up to place a token in her school’s new book vending machine Thursday, one Stevenson Elementary School student got a heck of a deal.
After the golden coin clinked into a slot, three colorful picture books unexpectedly spilled out of the machine’s tumbler, allowing the student to keep and take home three books for the price of one.
On Thursday, Russellville Independent Schools held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the addition of two such machines into its schools this year.
The district’s middle and high school has also added a similar machine with a mix of novels and nonfiction books meant to entice older students into reading for pleasure. At Stevenson Elementary, students earn tokens for the machine through the school’s Accelerated Reader program.
“The part that they’re most excited about is the choice,” Mindy Key said of students who’ve experienced the machines.
Their addition is the latest project in the district’s Russellville Reads literacy program, according to Key, the outreach coordinator for the program.
Through the Russellville Reads program, which is funded by a federal grant, the district has been able to engage students between preschool and 12th grade through several new initiatives, Key said.
The book vending machines are just the latest example, with a book mobile service being another.
“This grant has been a big deal for us. We’ve had a lot of opportunities … that we may not have been able to do” otherwise, she said.
The new vending machine was a draw for Gracie Edge, a fifth-grade student who enjoys books about history.
Gracie’s most recent, favorite read was “Sugar” by Jewell Parker Rhodes, which tells the tale of a 10-year-old girl enslaved on a Louisiana sugar plantation in the 19th century. The girl, named Sugar, eventually befriends the white son of the plantation owner and bridges cultural divides after Chinese workers arrive to help with the sugarcane.
“I liked that it was like intense,” Gracie said, describing the book as a page-turner. The vending machine gives students the chance to “take books home and like learn something from that book.”
Her classmate Genesis Terry has also enjoyed the vending machine since it was installed at the start of the school year.
“You get to choose a book and then you get to take it home” and read it to someone, she said. A recent book she read set during the Holocaust left a mark on her, and she enjoys reading books about civil rights activists and other historic figures.
Stevenson Elementary School Principal Robin Cornelius said she’s seen a difference among the school’s students since introducing the machines.
“Students really became very excited,” she said. “In our Monday morning meeting, that’s when we pass out our tokens, and kids are just sitting on edge to see if they have met their goals to get their tokens.”
It’s been a great incentive for students, Cornelius said.
“Here at this school, we want everybody to read,” she said. “Reading is knowledge.”
