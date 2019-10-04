Last fall, when the release of state assessment results revealed Stevenson Elementary School in Russellville scored in the bottom 5 percent of all schools statewide, it triggered a wave of change.
School staff set to work. With support from the state Department of Education, which included a $250,000 grant, the school’s teachers got help from the department’s recovery specialists and changed their instructional strategies. The school began executing a plan to boost achievement for all its students.
School staff had their work cut out for them – more than 80 percent of Stevenson Elementary’s students are deemed “economically disadvantaged,” according to the Kentucky School Report Card.
But this year, their work paid off.
Stevenson Elementary shed its federal label as a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school with this week's release of 2018-19 state assessment results. Last year, it was the only school in counties neighboring Warren County to be labeled as needing Comprehensive Support and Improvement.
Under the state’s new star-rating system, Stevenson Elementary earned an overall rating of two stars.
“We know that our literacy and numeracy efforts are not going to resolve all of the concerns overnight,” but there is hope for growth, Russellville Independent Schools Superintendent Bart Flener said. “We’ll continue to see gains and we hope to see even larger gains as we move forward.”
The school’s accountability profile is available at kyschoolreportcard.com.
Under state law, schools that have been designated as CSI schools must come up with an improvement plan based on their accountability results. They are also audited by a “turnaround team” selected by the local board of education.
That audit must include a diagnosis of what’s causing the school’s low performance, a recommendation of the steps the school can take to begin its turnaround, a review of the working relationship between the school and the district’s central office and what the superintendent can do to help. It also involves a review of the school principal’s leadership going forward.
Under federal and state law, the Kentucky Department of Education is required to identify schools for Comprehensive Support and Improvement when the school’s overall performance falls within the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide, or in the case of high schools, when its graduation rate drops below 80 percent.
The label means those schools have more work to do, but it also makes them eligible for additional funding and resources to support their turnaround efforts, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
This year, 50 schools were classified as CSI schools based on assessment data for the 2018-19 school year. More than 30 of those schools are within Jefferson County Public Schools.
Like many districts across the state, the debut of the state’s 5-star school rating system this week revealed Russellville Independent Schools still has work to do. Under the system, the district’s middle school was rated as a 1-star school – a rating that only 89 schools received statewide.
Addressing that rating, Flener said the middle school took a big step this year to enable academic growth going forward.
Previously, the middle school existed with the high school as one junior/senior high school, meaning one building principal was responsible for the success of students across seven grade levels. Through a decision set in motion this spring and effective by the start of the school year, the district’s middle school is now its own school with a dedicated principal and school council, Flener said.
Based on the school’s results this year, Flener said the district has high hopes for its middle school.
“We’ve got our sights set on gaining two stars in a year’s time,” he said. “Just looking at this year’s numbers, we’re excited about the possibilities for growth at Russellville Middle School.”
